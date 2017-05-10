Foreign visitors at Vietnam's booth (Photo: VNA)

– Four enterprises from Vietnam are attending the 50th International Fair of Algiers at the Palais des Expositions (Exhibition Palace) in Algiers, Algeria from May 8 to 13.Algerian Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal attended the event’s opening ceremony on May 8.The fair, themed “50 years in the service of the Algerian economy”, features 536 Algerian companies and approximately 500 foreign exhibitors from 34 countries. Vietnamese firms mostly brought farm produce, souvenirs and clothing.Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Pham Quoc Tru cut the ribbon to open the Vietnamese pavilion on May 9.-VNA