Vietnam attends ASEAN SOM in Philippines

Delegates at a meeting in Vientiane, Laos. (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of Vietnam ASEAN SOM, attended the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (ASEAN SOM) in Boracay, the Philippines to prepare contents for the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat.



The delegates agreed on some contents that will be submitted to the Retreat on February 21, including the world and regional situation, the implementation of the 28th and 29th ASEAN Summits’ outcomes, and the main priorities of ASEAN in 2017 and its external relations.



Speaking at the event, Dung said Vietnam will closely cooperate with other ASEAN member countries during 2017, when the bloc celebrates its 50th founding anniversary.



The country will continue consolidating and maintaining solidarity and unity in ASEAN as well as its principles and values; and accelerate the effective implementation of the 2025 ASEAN Vision and blueprints



It will also work to enhance relations between ASEAN and its dialogue partners in a more effective and practical manner, he added.



Experts said after 50 years of development, ASEAN has made practical contributions to peace, stability and prosperity of the region.-VNA