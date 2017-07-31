Ambassadors of ASEAN member states in France at the ASEAN Family day in Croissy-sur-Seine city. (Photo: VNA)

– Representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in France attended the ASEAN Family day in Croissy-sur-Seine city, held by embassies of the ASEAN member states on July 29.The event featured entertainment and sport activities, with officials, staff and families of the embassies and French friends attending.Vietnamese Ambassador to France Nguyen Ngoc Son said that Vietnam made significant contributions to organising the event, with standout cultural cuisines introduced at the event, he noted.Vietnamese spring rolls, steamed glutinous rice with minced meat rolls and fried shrimp were enjoyed by international friends, he added.At the opening ceremony, Cambodian Ambassador to France Chem Widhya said that the festival aimed to promote friendship among ASEAN nations and coordination among foreign affair representatives in the European country.Meanwhile, Mayor of Crossy-sur-Seine Jean Roger Davin expressed his delight to welcome guests from ASEAN.-VNA