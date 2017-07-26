Vietnamese booth at the fair (Photo: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) – For the first time, eight Vietnamese businesses are attending the Singapore Gifts and Premiums Fair from July 26-28, with the aim of boosting exports of Vietnamese handicrafts and gifts to Singapore and other countries.



The firms have been showcasing a range of products, including wool toys, rattan handbags, aloes wood souvenirs, canvas and statues together with silk products, attracting many international visitors.

They also reached several deals with other foreign businesses which are interested Vietnamese products.

The event offered a good opportunity for the Vietnamese firms to introduce their products, meet with and directly negotiate with foreign partners, distributors and importers, said Nguyen Viet Chi, Vietnam’s Trade Counsellor in Singapore.

She noted that Vietnamese companies can also update with the latest trends of design and packaging at the event to increase exports and better serve customers’ demands.



The gifts fair, the biggest event held in Singapore, has gathered businesses from 25 countries and territories including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, Indonesia, China, and Singapore, among others.–VNA