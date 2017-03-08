Vietnam attends largest food fair in Japan

Vietnamese booth in the fair (Source: VNA)

- Vietnamese food is drawing attention at the 42nd FOODEX, Japan’s largest international food and beverage exhibition, which opened in Chiba prefecture on March 7.Seventeen Vietnamese firms are displaying products, including fruits, vegetables, cashews, rice product, aquatic products, and juices. They are from localities with potential for agro-fishery product export, namely HCM City, Hanoi, Nghe An, Bac Giang, Hai Phong, Ninh Binh, Dong Thap, Ben Tre, Tien Giang, Dong Nai, Lam Dong, Binh Duong, and Phu Quoc.Vietnamese Charge d'Affaires in Japan Nguyen Truong Son said during his Vietnam visit in January, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to allow imports of Vietnamese red dragon fruits to Japan.Vietnamese red dragon fruits are being showcased for the first time at a big trade fair like FOODEX, Son said, adding that bringing Vietnamese agricultural products to this promising market will push the development of the country’s agriculture and trade in Japan.Vietnamese Trade Counselor to Japan Nguyen Trung Dung said FOODEX Japan 2017 represents a great opportunity for Vietnamese firms to connect with potential clients. Vietnam has recorded an increase of 140 percent in shipment of agro-forestry-fishery products to Japan.Vietnamese agricultural products have huge potential in the Japanese market, Dung said, noting that firms should focus more on promotion activities and ensuring stable and high quality supply to carve out a niche in the market.Kazuki Mizutani from VOX Trading Company in Japan said Vietnamese red dragon fruits are popular in Japan. Vietnamese firms need to ensure the quality of their products at a reasonable price to make inroads into the Japanese market.The trade show, which lasts through March 10, gathers 3,250 enterprises from 83 countries and territories worldwide and is estimated to welcome 80,000 visitors.-VNA