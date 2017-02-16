Vietnam attends travel trade show in India

Vietnam's booth at the trade show. (Source: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – Several Vietnamese businesses are participating in South Asia’s leading travel trade show – SATTE 2017, which started in New Delhi, India on February 15.

This is the first time Vietnamese firms have joined the event, with leading tourism businesses such as low-cost carrier Vietjet Air and tour operators Saigontourist and Viettravel in attendance.

India is a market with potential for Vietnam’s tourism industry due to its large population of over 1.2 billion people.

The three-day event includes 870 booths of businesses from 40 countries and territories, aiming to create opportunities for businesses and tour operators to seek partners.

According to statistics, as many as 20 million Indian tourists travel abroad each year and the figure may reach 50 million by 2020.

More than 60,000 Indians travelled to Vietnam in 2016, up nearly 3.5 times from 2010, while around 12,000 Vietnamese visiting India each year.-VNA