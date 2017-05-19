Illustrative photo (Photo: aude.sg)

– Leaders from Hanoi, Hai Phong, and Da Nang cities and Thua Thien Hue province have joined foreign mayors, officials and executives of corporations in the World Cities Summit (WCS) Mayors Forum held in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China from May 17-20.Themed “Livable and Sustainable Cities: Embracing the Future through Innovation and Collaboration”, the 8th edition sets to discuss urban planning and management, heritage and culture, sustainable environment and the balance between growth and livable elements. It aims to map out creative integrated urban solutions to a better and more sustainable future for local people and the private sector.Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lawrence Wong, Minister for National Development of Singapore, underlined the significance of formulating a long-term urban plan and management for a city’s sustainable development.He called other foreign mayors to discuss measures to boost cooperation in the field.On the sidelines of the forum, Vietnamese municipal and provincial leaders met with several foreign mayors and partners to shore up collaboration. The meetings were between leaders of Thua Thien-Hue province, and Suzhou city (Jiangsu) and Hangzhou city (Zhejiang), and those of Hai Phong city and those from Ningbo city (Zhejiang) and Sihanoukville province (Cambodia).Vice Chairman of the Da Nang city People’s Committee also had a meeting with the managing director of the WCS and the general secretary of the Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize, which honours outstanding contributions towards creating livable and sustainable urban communities around the world.The forum, initiated by Singaporean Government, is held annually in different cities in the world. It is co-organised by Singapore’s Centre for Livable Cities and the Urban Redevelopment Authority and is a flagship event of the WCS, which is held in Singapore biennially.Suzhow is honoured to be the third Lee Kuan Yew Prize laureate city and to host this year event.Meanwhile, the WCS is an exclusive platform for government leaders and industry experts to address livable and sustainable city challenges, share integrated urban solutions and forge new partnership.- VNA