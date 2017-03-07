Vietnam, Australia boost agricultural cooperation

Scene at the conference (Photo: VNA)

– The Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research held a conference in Hanoi on March 6 to discuss the Vietnam-Australia agricultural cooperation strategy for 2017-2027.The conference aimed to clear up the demand of Vietnam and assistance from Australia for the plan.Topics of discussion included food safety, climate change, soil quality and agricultural market issues.At the event, Le Quoc Doanh, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, stressed Vietnam’s priority of producing safe farming products and tackling climate change challenges.Doanh said Australia has strengths in modern farming as well as the management of diseases, supply chains and product quality in response to climate change, adding that Vietnam needs to boost capacity in those areas.He expected the 10-year cooperation strategy will soon be completed.Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Craig Chittick, said Australia can support and share experience with Vietnam regarding safe and effective farming practices.-VNA