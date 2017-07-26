Nguyen Phuong Nga, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam welcomes continued efforts of the League of Arab States to re-launch serious peace negotiations based on a two-state solution, said Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN.Addressing the UN Security Council Open Debate on July 25, themed “The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question”, the diplomat said together with the international community, Vietnam is deeply concerned about the serious developments in the region, especially the recent escalating tensions and violent clashes in and around the Old City of Jerusalem.She stressed that Vietnam strongly condemns all acts of violence that have caused the vast loss of lives, disruption of culture and livelihoods of civilians, and posed a serious threat to regional and international peace and security.“It is essential for all parties to exercise self-restraint, strictly comply with the UN Charter and international law, including the international humanitarian and human rights laws, implement the relevant UN Resolutions and take concrete actions to resume peace talks without any further delay,” Nga noted.The diplomat reaffirmed Vietnam’s unconditional support for the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people for their fundamental rights, especially the sacred right of self-determination and establishment of an independent and sovereign state.She called on the international community to “make use of every window of opportunity to strive for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East through negotiation under strong UN leadership”.Chaired by Liu Jieyi, Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations, the debate gathered representatives from nearly 50 countries and international organisations.-VNA