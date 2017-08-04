Four Vietnamese students competed at the 29th International Olympiad in Informatics in Iran (Photo: Ministry of Eudcation and Training)

– Vietnam won one gold and two bronze medals at the 29th International Olympiad in Informatics recently held in Iran.The Ministry of Education and Training said on August 3 that three of the four Vietnamese students competing in the Olympiad obtained medals.Le Quang Tuan, a 12th grader at the High School for Gifted Students of the Hanoi National University of Education, won the gold medal.The bronze medals also went to 12th graders, Nguyen Hy Hoai Lam from the Quoc hoc-Hue High School for Gifted Students in Thua Thien-Hue province and Pham Cao Nguyen from the High School for Gifted Students of the University of Science under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi.The 29th International Olympiad in Informatics featured 308 contestants from 84 countries and territories.Vietnam was among 19 countries and territories winning gold medals, ranked 17th in the medal table and was the only ASEAN nation to win a gold medal at the event.-VNA