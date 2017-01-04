Vietnam Buddhist Sangha gains good outcomes in 2016

A ceremony to mark the 35th founding anniversary of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in HCM City last November (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) has more than 53,900 member monks and nuns at present.There are 18,466 Buddhist pagodas and places of worship nationwide.Buddhist monks, nuns and followers donated more than 1.33 trillion VND (58.52 million USD) to social and charitable activities in 2016.These were reported by the VBS while reviewing its performance at the fifth meeting held by the Sangha’s executive council, seventh tenure, in Ho Chi Minh City on January 2-3.In 2016, the VBS organised many important religious events.Major events included ceremonies marking 708 years of King-Monk Tran Nhan Tong’s Nirvana attainment, the VBS’s 35th founding anniversary (November 7, 1981), and the Lord Buddha’s birthday.The VBS also participated in the Vesak Day, which paid homage to Lord Buddha, in Thailand.-VNA