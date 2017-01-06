Vietnam builds models to make youth global citizens

Vietnamese and international youths join the Global Volunteering Day 2016 in Hanoi. (Photo courtesy of the World University of Canada)

- A discussion on January 4 in Hanoi on global youth citizenship discussed ways for young Vietnamese to actively equip themselves with knowledge and skills to engage in global issues in an increasingly integrated world.

The discussion, titled “Building youth models in an era of virtuous global citizens”, was organised by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU), youth unions of central agencies, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) youth union. It drew participation from researchers, experts and youth union members.

Participants expressed their opinions about how to be global citizens and the roles of youth unions and associations in facilitating global citizenship.

HCYU Secretary Nguyen Ngoc Luong said “Building youth models plays an important role in the new era, especially during global integration.”

In addition, the HCYU Secretary Committee called on Vietnamese youth to have a kind heart, intelligence and big ambitions.

Soon, HCYU will establish and promote an environment for youth to practise and improve their ethical insight, legal knowledge and skills, he said.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Vu Khoan said that market economics and global integration bring both positivity and negativity, affecting the economy, politics, society and culture of each nation’s citizens, including young people.

Vietnamese youth heading out to the world must hold virtues, knowledge and civilised behaviours with friends around the world. In particular, they must learn about the progressive achievements of the world to contribute to the nation’s construction while preserving national traditions.

“There are two elements that Vietnamese youth must focus on to become global citizens. The first is the country’s patriotism and its efforts to overcome difficulties. This spirit has encouraged generations of Vietnamese youth to sacrifice for the nation during the country’s history.

The second is being kind, through a compassion that can be shown through working and communication styles”.

The former Deputy Prime Minister said that the youth can contribute to the country through domestic activity. For example, protecting the Vietnamese environment and natural resources is also protecting the global environment and climate.

“In the S-shaped country, we are still global citizens,” he said.

Nguyen Thi Kim Thanh, a member of the Ho Chi Minh Museum youth union said that global citizens live and work in various countries. They hold one or more than one nationalities. They are able to overcome barriers of space and culture.

“Global citizens can bring many societal benefits thanks to their knowledge and experience from living and working in many different countries and cultures.”

“They also must have global vision to identify opportunities and risks with an open mind, and they must accept and respect differences in the world,” she said.

Reporter Thuy Ngan, from the VNA youth union, said, “The VNA has more than 30 overseas news bureaus. The first quality to be qualified for working there is foreign languages.”

“When I started working for VNA, I only knew French. Then I realised I must know English, and I have made efforts to learn it. Without learning, we will be left behind this global era,” she said.

Concluding the discussion, HCYU Secretary Nguyen Ngoc Luong listed out global citizens’ qualities, including knowledge about local and international culture and laws, good health, language proficiency, soft skills, deep professional knowledge, and community responsibility.-VNA