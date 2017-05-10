Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (M, Front) and Hong Kong businesses (Source: VNA)

Vietnam will create the best possible conditions for foreign enterprises, including those from Hong Kong (China), to invest in the country, particularly in the field of infrastructure, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed.At a reception for a delegation of Hong Kong businesses, led by Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council Luo Kangrui, in Hanoi on May 10, the PM explained that Vietnam needs smart infrastructure to meet requirements of socio-economic development, adding that infrastructure, covering railways, roads, aviation and waterways, requires huge investment.Vietnam is accelerating the reform of investment climate and actively integrating into the world’s economy, the PM noted.Citing the World Bank’s ratings on business environment in 2016 in which Vietnam climbed nine spots, he said the country has to date attracted 23,000 FDI projects valued at over 300 billion USD.Vietnam has set up trade ties with 224 countries and territories worldwide, including Hong Kong – a dynamic economy with financial strength, he stressed.Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council Luo Kangrui said the visit aims to seek investment opportunities in Vietnam with a focus on infrastructure.Through working sessions with Vietnamese ministries and agencies, the delegation received many proposals for cooperation such as the north-south expressway project.Hong Kong businesses wish to participate in the Vietnamese market – a promising market, he said.-VNA