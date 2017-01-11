​Vietnam calls UN to prioritise long-term conflict prevention

At the debate (Source: Xinhua/VNA)



– The United Nations (UN) should prioritise building a strategy for conflict prevention in the long run, said a Vietnamese diplomat.Ambassador and deputy head of the Vietnamese delegation to the UN Pham Thi Kim Anh made the suggestion at a UN Security Council debate in New York on January 10.She said prolonged disputes hinder development and cause conflicts.Therefore, it is time for the UN to reinforce the collective security structure on the basis of promoting multilateralism, respect for international law, without using or threatening to use force, she added.She called on the UN to address disputes based on Article 33 of the UN Charter and respect of the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of each nation.The ambassador praised the role of ASEAN in regional security and affirmed the association will spare no effort to seek political solutions to prevent conflicts and settle disputes in the region, especially in the East Sea.ASEAN pledged to respect international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea as well as diplomatic and legal procedures, ensure the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea, and soon reach a Code of Conduct in the East Sea, she said.The open debate, the first of its kind, was attended by representatives from 94 member nations, under the theme “Maintenance of international peace and security: conflict prevention and sustaining peace.”-VNA