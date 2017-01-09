Vietnam, Cambodia exchange information to deter crime

Minister of of Public Security To Lam (R) and Cambodian Minister of Home Affairs Samdech Sa Kheng (Photo: cand.vn)

– The Ministry of Public Security maintained a close liaison with Cambodia’s Ministry of Home Affairs to fight crime last year, stated Minister To Lam.Lam made the statement while receiving Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs Samdech Sa Kheng in Hanoi on January 9.Minister Lam acknowledged good outcomes of information and experience exchanges between the two agencies on security and social order, border cooperation and criminal affairs.He said he expects the liaison will continue in 2017, particularly through meetings between high-ranking officials of the sides.Lauding progress recorded in the two ministries’ collaboration, Samdech Sa Kheng said he wants the ties to continue growing toward practical outcomes in ensuring security for both nations.On the occasion, the two officials signed a minutes on cooperation between their agencies for 2017.-VNA