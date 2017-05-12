President Tran Dai Quang (L) meets with Liu Yunshan, member of the Politburo Standing Committee and Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee’s Secretariat (Photo: VNA)



– Vietnam and China have agreed to further promote existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms in a bid to develop their relations healthily and stably.The agreement was reached by Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang and Liu Yunshan, member of the Politburo Standing Committee and Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee’s Secretariat.President Quang suggested the two nations uphold the role of cooperation mechanisms, especially meetings of Politburo members and the Steering Committee for Vietnam-China Bilateral Cooperation, and theoretical seminars between the two Parties.These meetings and seminars aim to enhance the direction of sectors and administrations at all levels to implement effectively common perceptions reached by the two countries’ Party and State leaders, boost balanced development of sustainable economic-trade relations and increase people-to-people exchanges, he elaborated.The President also recommended the two sides to step up communication and education about the traditional friendship between their people and well control disagreements to maintain peace and stability at sea.Liu highly evaluated the President’s proposals and agreed to increase exchanges and experience sharing between the two Parties.The same day, President Quang hosted a reception for a delegation from the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), the China-Vietnam Friendship Association (CVFA) and relatives of Chinese patriotic personalities, cadres and experts who had friendly relations with Vietnam, led by CPAFFC President Li Xiaolin.He confirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people always remember the valuable support and assistance of their Chinese counterparts, including Chinese patriotic personalities, cadres and experts, in the cause of national liberation and reunification.The President hailed the active contributions of the CPAFFC and the CVFA to strengthening the friendship between the Vietnamese and Chinese people.Li Xiaolin said the organization of people-to-people exchanges has helped increase mutual understanding and trust. She pledged to spare no effort to reinforce the bilateral friendship.During his state visit to China, President Quang also received representatives of some Chinese groups during which he affirmed that Vietnam will continue creating favourable conditions for Chinese companies to do business in the country for mutual benefits.He noted that Vietnam is striving to accelerate its industrialisation, modernisation, renovation and international integration, and improving its business investment environment.Vietnam welcomes foreign investors, including those from China, to invest in the country with new cutting-edge technologies and environmental protection, in line with the sustainable development strategies and legal regulations in Vietnam, he added.-VNA