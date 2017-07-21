Vietnam – China border tourism booms

Tourists line up inside the Mong Cai border gate in Quang Ninh's Mong Cai city, which borders Dongxing city in the Chinese region of Guangxi (Photo: VNA)

– Tourism in Vietnam – China border areas has been thriving in recent months thanks to favourable visa policy and prices, said authorities in the Chinese region of Guangxi’s Dongxing city.In the first half of 2017, passenger throughput posted at the Dongxing border gate hit 4.66 million people, up 41.48 percent from the same period last year and the highest figure ever recorded.Dongxing city borders Mong Cai city in Vietnam’s northern province of Quang Ninh.