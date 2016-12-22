Vietnam, China called to share Party building experience

General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (R) and head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Liu Qibao (Photo: VNA)

– General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has asked Vietnamese and Chinese party officials to share practical experience in Party building and the combat against corruption.He received in Hanoi on December 22 head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Liu Qibao, who is in Vietnam to attend the 12th theory conference between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the CPC.He spoke highly of the conference’s theme “Party building amidst international integration – challenges and experience of the CPV and the CPC”, underscoring the significance of Party building and anti-corruption to each Party in the current intensive international integration.He said he hopes conference participants will focus on discussing theories and sharing experience, thus improving the effectiveness of corruption prevention and combat as well as the ruling role of the two Parties in the new period.“The Party, State and people of Vietnam always attach much importance to fostering friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China,” he said.The Party leader suggested that the two sides maintain regular high-level meetings, while strengthening cooperation in all fields and increasing exchanges and among Party agencies, ministries, sectors, localities and peoples.He also stressed the importance of communication and media agencies in boosting Vietnam-China relations.The Party chief also expressed his belief that Liu’s visit will help stepping up the friendship and cooperation between the two Parties and nations.Liu briefed his host on the outcomes of the CPC Central Committee’s sixth meeting.He hailed the significant theme of the 12th theory conference and stressed the willingness to share experience with Vietnam in Party building and anti-corruption at the event and strengthen the cooperation between the communication and media agencies.He affirmed that the Party and Government of China wish to work closely with Vietnam in persistently expanding the traditional friendship as well as comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China, making the ties grow in a healthy and stable manner.-VNA