Vietnam, China mark 67-year relations

A banquet and music performance was held in Hanoi on January 9 to celebrate the 67th anniversary of the Vietnam – China ties (January 18, 1950-2017) by the Hanoi People’s Committee in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam.Addressing the ceremony, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung stated the establishment of diplomatic relations opened a new era for the two countries’ long-standing friendship.Vietnam’s Party, State and people attach importance to developing friendship and comprehensive cooperation with the Chinese Party, State and people, and are willing to enhance cooperation in all areas, promote the two countries’ comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, thus contributing to peace, stability and development in the region and in the world, Dung noted.Reviewing bilateral engagements in the past 67 years, Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Hong Xiaoyong affirmed that China attaches importance to boosting traditional friendship and all-rounded cooperation with Vietnam, with the aim of pushing bilateral strategic cooperative partnership to new heights.-VNA