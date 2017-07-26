Lai Gia Thanh (second, right) shows his medals with teamate and coaches at the Asian Men’s and Women’s Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championship in Kathmandu, Nepal (Photo: baomoi.com)

- Vietnamese athletes pocketed three gold medals on the first day of the ongoing Asian Men’s and Women’s Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championship in Kathmandu, Nepal.On July 25, Lai Gia Thanh won gold in the clean and jerk in the men’s junior 56kg with a lift of 144kg, his second title in two months, having triumphed in the same category at the IWF Junior World Championships in Japan in early June.The Vietnamese also claimed two silvers in the Asian tournament in the snatch (107kg) and total (251kg).His teammate Ly Quang Vinh won both the snatch and total events, with a snatch of 115kg and a total of 258kg. Vinh finished second in the clean and jerk with 143kg.Ngo Thi Quyen finished second in the women’s junior snatch 48kg class (74kg) and third in the clean and jerk (95kg) and total (169kg).In the men’s youth 50kg, Ngo Dinh Son came second in the snatch with a lift of 95kg. He also bagged two bronzes in the clean and jerk (119kg) and total (215kg).His teammate Phan Ba Son lifted 117kg in the men’s youth clean and jerk 56kg category.Nguyen Thi Phuong Thanh was second in the women’s youth 48kg discipline with a result of 68kg. She also brought two bronzes in the clean and jerk (83kg) and total (151kg).- VNA