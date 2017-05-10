Members of the Vietnam Coast Guard delegation wave while standing on vessel CSB-8004 (Photo: qdnd.vn)

– Vessel CSB-8004 carrying a delegation of the Vietnam Coast Guard High Command arrived at Xiuying Port in Haikou city, China’s Hainan province, on May 9, beginning an exchange programme with China’s Coast Guard.The welcoming ceremony for the Vietnamese delegation, led by Lt. Gen. Hoang Van Dong – Political Commissar of the High Command, was hosted by Deputy Director General of the China Coast Guard Chen Yide at Xiuying Port, according to Quan doi Nhan dan (People’s Army) daily.Chen said this was the first time the China Coast Guard had welcomed a foreign coast guard ship for exchange activities.Meeting with the Vietnamese delegation, Executive Vice Governor of Hainan province Mao Chaofeng said he hopes cooperation between the two coast guard forces and between the two countries will develop and help enhance solidarity.Later on the day, the Vietnamese officers met with leaders of the China Coast Guard.They reviewed the forces’ recent cooperation, especially the outcomes of joint fishery patrols in the Tonkin Gulf, experience and information sharing, and coordination in search and rescue activities at sea.In 2016, the two sides organised two joint fishery patrols in the Tonkin Gulf and one search and rescue drill.-VNA