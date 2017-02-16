Vietnam condemns criminal acts under any form

Kim Chol, a citizen of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), was supposed to be assassinated in Malaysia (Photo: VNA)



Vietnam strongly condemned criminal acts under any form and for any purpose.Foreign Ministry’s Deputy Spokeswoman Nguyen Phuong Tra made the statement on February 16 in reply to reporters’ queries on Vietnam’s reaction to the incident of Kim Chol, a citizen of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), who was supposed to be assassinated in Malaysia.Vietnam is willing to cooperate with other countries in preventing and combating all kinds of crimes, she added.Vietnam’s relevant agencies are closely working with Malaysia to clarify information related to the incident, said Tra.-VNA