Vietnam conducts first lung-transplant donated from alive persons

The news conference announcing the first lung-transplant with the lung donated by an alive person. (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The Military Medical Academy announced on February 22 that the first lung transplant with the lung donated by alive persons has been conducted successfully in Vietnam.



The transplant was conducted at Military Hospital 103 by doctors of the hospital and the academy, with assistance from Japanese experts.



The patient was Ly Chuong Binh, a seven-years-old boy from Bat Dai Son commune, Quan Ba district, northern mountainous Ha Giang province. The lung donors are Binh’s father and his uncle.



Doctors said after the surgery, the father’s and uncle’s health has been stable. Binh’s health has been closely monitored and his survival indicators have also been stable.



The Military Medical Academy is one of the biggest viscera transplant centres of Vietnam. The academy had successfully conducted kidney, liver, heart and marrow-kidney transplant surgeries.



From June to October 2016, the academy implemented a research and sent doctors to the University of Okayama Hospital to exchange experience on lung transplant. It also received a group of Japanese experts who came to share expertise on lung transplant with the academy’s doctors.-VNA