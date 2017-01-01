Vietnam congratulates Cuba on revolution triumph anniversary

Cuban people celebrate triumph of the Cuban Revolution (Source: ​gettyimages)



Leaders of the Vietnamese Party, State and Government on December 31 extended their congratulations to their Cuban counterparts on the 58th anniversary of the Triumph of Cuba’s Revolution (January 1, 1959-2017).Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Tran Dai Quang and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent congratulatory messages to Raul Castro Ruz, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of the Councils of State and Ministers.On the occasion, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan also cabled a message to congratulate President of Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power Esteban Lazo.The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh sent his greetings to Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla./.