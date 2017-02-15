Vietnam congratulates Germany’s newly-elected President

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Germany's newly-elected President (Photo: CNN)

Hanoi (VNA) –Vietnam congratulates Frank-Walter Steinmeier on his election as President of Germany for the 2017 – 2020 term, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Hai Binh said on February 15.

“Vietnam believes that in his new position, Frank-Walter Steinmeier will continue to support the promotion of the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Germany for the result-oriented and effective development of bilateral ties in the interests of their people,” he noted.

The spokesperson added that President Tran Dai Quang sent a congratulatory message to Frank-Walter Steinmeier on February 15 for his election.-VNA