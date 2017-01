Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Myanmar State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo: VNA)

President Tran Dai Quang and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc have sent congratulatory messages to President of Myanmar Htin Kyaw on the country’s Independence Day (April 4, 1948 - 2017).On the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh also extended congratulations to Myanmar State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi.-VNA