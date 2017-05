New President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in (Photo: EPA/VNA)

– President Tran Dai Quang sent a congratulatory message on May 10 to Moon Jae-in on the latter’s election as President of the Republic of Korea.The 64-year-old Moon Jae-in, a candidate of the Democratic Party, won 41.1 percent of the total votes in the presidential election on May 9.The new president was sworn into office on May 10.-VNA