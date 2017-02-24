Vietnam, Cuba boost cipher cooperation



Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich (R) and Colonel Otto Dalcourt Cesar (Source: http://www.tienphong.vn)

– The Government Cipher Commission of Vietnam and the Cipher Department under Cuba’s Ministry of Home Affairs need to bolster cooperation, especially in exchange of visits, training, and scientific research.Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich made the suggestion during a reception in Hanoi on February 24 for Colonel Otto Dalcourt Cesar from the Cuban department, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.General Lich spoke highly of the defence ties between Vietnam and Cuba in recent years, expressing his belief that the visit will contribute to strengthening bilateral relations as well as the friendship and cooperation between the two countries’ people and armies.For his part, Otto Dalcourt Cesar informed the host of the outcomes of his delegation’s working session with Vietnam’s Government Cipher Commission and coordination between the two agencies in 2014-2016.The two sides worked together to effectively implement cooperation agreements between the two Parties and States in the fields of their charge such as the exchange of delegations and experts, equipment provision and technical support, he said.Such collaboration lays a foundation for stronger affiliation between the two agencies in 2017-2019, he added.-VNA