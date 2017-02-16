Vietnam, Cuba foster parliamentary relations

At the reception (Source: VNA)

– Chairman of Cuban National Assembly (NA) Esteban Lazo Hernandez held a reception on February 15 for Vietnam’s NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong who is in Havana for an official working visit.During the meeting, Lazo underlined the special friendship between the two nations and between the two NAs, as reflected by the recent visits of President Tran Dai Quang and NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan to Cuba.He briefed the guest on the structure and operation of the Cuban legislature, as well as the key tasks of the legislative body after the seventh National Party’s Congress in April 2016.The host expressed his hope to share with Vietnam the experience in economic development, particularly in education, agriculture and telecommunication.For her part, Phong extended the deep condolences of Vietnam’s Party, State and people to Cuba over the death of Fidel Castro, who she described as a great friend of Vietnam and a symbol of the world movement for national independence, peace, justice, cooperation and development .She also congratulated the host on the socio-economic achievements that the Cuban people have gained, particularly in external relations, saying that they have contributed to raising the status of Cuba on the international arena, laying the foundation for the country’s development.Phong expressed her belief that Cuban people will continue reaping more and bigger achievements in the nation’s building and protection under the sound leadership of the Cuban Communist Party.Phong also briefed the guests the significant political, socio-economic and diplomatic achievements Vietnam has made last year, and suggested the fields in which the two NAs can share their experience to raise their performance.The NA Vice Chairwoman conveyed to the Cuban NA leader an invitation to visit Vietnam from Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.-VNA