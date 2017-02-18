Vietnam, Cuba vow to reinforce relations

Vietnam’s National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong (L) and Second Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Vice President of the Councils of State and Ministers Jose Ramon Machado Ventura (Photo: VNA)



– Vietnam and Cuba have reiterated their determination to consolidate the historical close-knit ties between the two countries’ Parties, parliaments, and States.The statement was made by Vietnam’s National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong and Second Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Vice President of the Councils of State and Ministers Jose Ramon Machado Ventura during their recent meeting in Cuba.The Vietnamese Vice Chairwoman congratulated Cuba on the successful organisation of the seventh Party Congress, and expressed her belief that the Cuban people will reap more achievements in socio-economic development in the future.She also briefed the outcomes of her working session with Chairman of the Cuban National Assembly Esteban Lazo Hernandez, during which the two sides discussed specific measures to enhance collaboration among legislative bodies.For his part, Machado Ventura said he always keep a close watch on the situation in Vietnam and highly appreciated the Communist Party of Vietnam for dispatching a special envoy to Cuba soon to inform the outcomes of the 12th National Party Congress.He underlined the significance of exchanging theory work since the two countries’ Parties and States are embarking on a new revolutionary period.As part of her visit to Cuba on February 16-17, NA Vice Chairwoman Phong met Kenia Serrano, President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), during which she stressed the importance of people-to-people exchanges in bringing the two nations closer together.She hoped Vietnamese and Cuban mass organisations will increase cooperation to help cement rapports between the two countries.The ICAP President affirmed Vietnam has always been an interest and a source of aspiration for the solidarity movements of the Cuban people with those around the world.She took this occasion to invite Vietnam to participate in solidarity activities with Cuba in 2017, including the Asia-Pacific Cuba Solidarity Conference in the Philippines in April.Phong accepted the invitation with pleasure.-VNA