Vietnam draws with Yunnan in youth football tournament

- Vietnam came from behind to tie the Yunnan province team 1-1 at the opening of an international football tournament for U19s on February 18 in Kunming, China.The Southeast Asian team suffered a goal at the 21st minute after a rapid attack by Yunnan.The score remained the same through the end of the first half.Vietnam coach Dinh Hong Vinh asked his players to move up their line in the second half and open more attacks.Ho Minh Di found the equal goal at the 64th mark from a close-range finish.More opportunities from the Vietnamese side were created near the end of the game, but none was converted into goals.In the second match today, Vietnam will play the team from Sichuan.-VNA