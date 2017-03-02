Vietnam earns 392 mln USD from rubber export in two months

Collecting rubber latex in a company in Quang Tri province (Source: VNA) HCM City (VNA) – Vietnam shipped abroad an estimated 193,000 tonnes of rubber for 392 million USD in the first two months of this year, up 25.4 percent in volume and 2.4 times in value against the same period last year.



The average export price in January was almost 1,922 USD per tonne, a year-on-year increase of 70.6 percent.



Enterprises attributed the situation to the recovery of oil prices in the world market, and the negative impacts of the weather, which made rubber output drop.



Domestic rubber firms have adjusted up the purchase price of rubber latex in line with the tendency in the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (Tocom) of Japan.

At present, the rubber price at the Tocom doubles the average export price of Vietnam’s rubber in 2015 and 2016.-VNA