Vietnam earns 392 mln USD from rubber export in two months

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, domestic rubber market recorded signals of recovery as rubber prices remarkably increased in February this year in line with the world trend.
The average export price in January was almost 1,922 USD per tonne, a year-on-year increase of 70.6 percent.
Enterprises attributed the situation to the recovery of oil prices in the world market, and the negative impacts of the weather, which made rubber output drop.
Domestic rubber firms have adjusted up the purchase price of rubber latex in line with the tendency in the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (Tocom) of Japan.
At present, the rubber price at the Tocom doubles the average export price of Vietnam’s rubber in 2015 and 2016.-VNA