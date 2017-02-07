Vietnam enjoys increasing trade surplus with Canada

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

- Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of nearly 3.089 billion USD with Canada as of the end of November, 2016, an increase of 24.6 percent against the same time in 2015, according to Statistics Canada.In the period, the two-way trade value reached 3.826 billion USD, a year-on-year increase of 10.6 percent. It comprised Vietnam’s exports worth 3.457 billion USD, up 16.4 percent and its import value of 368 million USD, a drop of 25 percent.According to Hoang Anh Dung, Vietnam's commercial counsellor in Canada, Vietnam leads the ASEAN nations in export value to Canada.It was followed by Thailand with 2.17 billion USD, a drop of 3.2 percent; Malaysia with 1.789 billion USD, down 7 percent; Indonesia with 1.134 billion USD, down 7.6 percent; the Philippines with 934 million USD, down 9.8 percent; and Singapore with 666 million USD, down 3.5 percent.Canada spent 1.174 billion USD on Vietnam’s electronic products and accessories, up 56.5 percent; 355 million USD on footwear, up 15.5 percent; 108 million USD on sportswear, up 25 percent; and 54 million USD on children toys, up 24 percent, among others.Among Vietnam’s export goods, mobile phone recorded the highest increase by 67.9 percent, to 827 million USD. -VNA