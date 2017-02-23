Vietnam enters world’s top four in flight safety

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



– With 734,000 safe flights in 2016, Vietnam was listed among four global winners of the HIS Jane’s ATC Award of the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO).The award aims to promote flight safety and efficiency. Vietnam is one of 161 members of CANSO.The Hanoi Air Traffic Control Center, which has been operating for two years, was lauded for its high-quality system of air traffic management.In August 2016, the Vietnam Air Traffic Management launched two one-way paths parallel with each other from north to south using advanced navigation to shorten travel time.The north-south air route in Vietnam is one of the world’s busiest, with nearly 700 flights a day.The Vietnam flight information region, which connects the West and Southwest Asia and the East and Northeast Asian Economic Zones, is also one of the busiest flight areas in the globe, with more than 2,000 flights a day.-VNA