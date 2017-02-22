Vietnam, EU enhance relations

National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong (Photo: VNA)



National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong hosted a reception for Chair of the Subcommittee on Human Rights of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs Pier Antonio Panzeri in Hanoi on February 22.She highlighted the robust development in Vietnam – EU relations since the establishment of the bilateral diplomatic relations 25 years ago.Currently the European Union is the fifth biggest investor in Vietnam, she said, adding that the official enforcement of the Vietnam – EU Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation (PCA) has created an important legal framework for the two sides to deepen their relations.She hoped the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will be signed and ratified soon to boost trade liberalisation and international cooperation as well as benefit businesses and people of the two sides.Phong also affirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy to respect and protect human rights.The Southeast Asian country has continuously improved the legal system on human rights, she said, noting the Constitution 2013 stipulates 36 out of the 120 regulations on human rights along with the fundamental rights and obligations of citizens.Pier Antonio Panzeri said the EU will strengthen cooperation with Vietnam and support the country to realise UN sustainable development goals, while implementing commitments under the Paris agreement on the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and climate change adaptation.-VNA