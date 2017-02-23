Vietnam, EU increase constructive dialogue

Chair of the Subcommittee on Human Rights of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs Pier Antonio Panzeri (Photo: gettyimages)

– Increasing constructive dialogue between the EU and Vietnam is the aim of the visit from February 21-23 of a delegation from the Subcommittee on Human Rights of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, said Chair of the subcommittee Pier Antonio Panzeri.At a meeting with the press on February 23, Pier Antonio Panzeri said during the visit, the delegation had working sessions with committees of the National Assembly, governmental agencies, international organisations, religions and non-governmental organisations.The delegation engaged in constructive dialogues to assess the human rights situation and socio-economic achievements in Vietnam, and to discuss the potential impacts of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement on improving the living conditions of people, including those with disabilities. The talks also mentioned the development of dialogue between the European Parliament and the National Assembly in the spirit of sharing experience.The parliamentarian said enhanced constructive dialogue between the EU and Vietnam will create an environment of mutual trust for strengthening cooperation in economics, trade, sustainable development and human rights.He noted that Vietnam has achieved socio-economic progress and has begun the process of promoting socio-economic rights, adding that during talks with Vietnamese governmental agencies, the delegation welcomed Vietnam’s ratification of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CAT).According to Pier Antonio Panzeri, the delegation raised global issues such as human trafficking and gender-based domestic violence and welcomed the unceasingly efforts of the Vietnamese Government in those fields.He added that the delegation also engaged in effective discussions on challenges facing the disabled and needs for a more inclusive society, particularly the need for full implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.Mentioning the EU-Vietnam FTA, Pier Antonio Panzeri said the deal is important to both the EU and Vietnam, and the Subcommittee, which is especially interested in human rights and rights of workers, will actively work with agencies of Vietnam and the European Parliament for the early approval and enforcement of the agreement.-VNA