Vietnam expects to become world’s film studio

Hạ Long Bay in Quang Ninh province, Trang An, Tam Coc-Bich Dong and Van Long in Ninh Binh, Phong Nha in Quảng Bình, all are tourist attractions, were featured in some of principal footage from the King Kong reboot. Even in the movie’s trailers, Vietnam’s imposing and beautiful landscapes can be seen.

The locations are expected to attract more tourists, especially foreign ones, after the movie is released. Previously, the country experienced surges in tourist numbers after several movies filmed in Vietnam were released.

Several foreign film makers have come to Vietnam to conduct research for their upcoming projects after King Kong filmed scenes in Quang Binh and Ninh Binh.

Many people hope Vietnam will become an international film studio and the country’s beauty will be introduced to more international friends through movies.

To date, only Quang Binh has produced a clip to promote the province’s tourism with foreign friends with the presence of King Kong’s director Jordan Vogt-Roberts. Vietnam’s tourism sector should introduce plans to call for international film producers and visitors in order to promote the localities’ tourism industry./.