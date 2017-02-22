Vietnam Fashion Week Fall – Winter 2017 to open in Hanoi

Designs shown at the press conference (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Fashion Week Fall – Winter 2017 will take place from February 24 – 26, at the Vietnam Television Station at 43 Nguyen Chi Thanh, Hanoi.

The information was released by the programme’s general director Quang Tu at a press conference on February 21 in Hanoi.



The three – day event will feature 1,000 designs by 14 local designers under various themes.



The event gathers well-known designers such as Cong Huan, Ngoc Han, Minh Hanh and Ha Duy, among others as well as new designers.



Within the framework of the programme, thousands of designs in Fall-Winter collections will be displayed and sold at Vietnam’s Women Museum from February 27 to March 1.



The annual event offers a venue for designers to exchange opinions and experiences while opening up development opportunities for Vietnam’s fashion sector.-VNA