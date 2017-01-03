Vietnam Fatherland Front upholds great national unity

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) has highlighted the role of the great national unity in national development via a series of activities in 2016, President of the VFF Central Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan told the press on the occasion of the New Year.



During 2016, the VFF introduced nominees to the election of deputies to the 14th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2016-2021 tenure and directly supervised the election process.



The front’s all-level chapters raised 214 billion VND (9.3 million USD) in support of nearly 1.2 million people hard hit by the Formosa-caused marine environment incident and prolonged flooding in the central region, droughts and saline intrusion in the Central Highlands and the south.



It conducted inspection on food hygiene and environment pollution caused by thermal power plants, as well as continued a survey on the public satisfaction about services of the State administrative agencies.



On promoting the connectivity of religions, the VFF signed a cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and 40 accredited religious organisations on environment protection and climate change response, as well as collected public feedback on the draft Law on Belief and Religion to submit to the National Assembly for adoption.



Regarding the campaign “All people stay united to build new rural areas and civilised urban areas”, Nhan said the VFF partnered with ministries and agencies to issue relevant criteria to be applied in 2017.-VNA