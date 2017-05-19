A photo of the press conference. (Source: VNA)



Tokyo (VNA) – The Vietnam Festival 2017 will take place at Yoyogi Park in Tokyo, Japan on June 10-11, heard a press conference in Tokyo on May 17.

According to the organisers, the festival will feature more than 100 booths, including about 60 food stalls. It is expected to draw some 150,000 visitors.

Speaking at the press conference, Deputy Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Nguyen Truong Son stressed that the festival enhances mutual understanding between the two countries and draws overseas Vietnamese in Japan closer together.

Relations between Vietnam and Japan are thriving, he added, expressing hope that the festival will deepen ties between the two countries’ governments and people.

Vietnam’s landscapes and people will be introduced to Japanese friends through various art performances, food and handicraft booths.

Vietnamese pop artists like Ho Quynh Huong, Tieu Chau Nhu Quynh and Ngo Kien Huy will also perform at the festival, along with an Ao Dai (long dress) show.

The Vietnam festival in Japan is an annual cultural exchange activity. It welcomed 200,000 people last year, the largest number of visitors to date.

The festival was first held in 2008 as part of activities to celebrate the 35th year of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations.-VNA