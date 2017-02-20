Vietnam flag raised at Sapporo Winter Games

Vietnam flag raised at the event (Photo: VNA)



- The Vietnamese delegation officially joined the Asian Winter Games following a flag raising ceremony held on February 18 in Sapporo city, Japan.The delegation includes managers and six athletes, who will compete in three events, including Alpine skiing on February 20, snowboarding on February 22 and cross-country skiing on February 23.No targets have been set for the Vietnamese team, but they are being asked to learn from this experience and to perform beyond their personal best. Their results will be provide an opportunity for Vietnam to take part in the Winter Olympics later on, said Tran Duc Phan, deputy head of the Vietnam Sports Administration.Vietnam also seeks to develop winter sports, such as figure skating and speed skating.This year’s Games have lured athletes from 30 countries and territories in Asia, who will compete in 64 events across 11 disciplines of five sports.The opening ceremony was held on February 19 and the Games will start on February 20.The competition is to be concluded on February 26.-VNA