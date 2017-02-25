Vietnam, France discuss IT, e-government development cooperation

The working session on IT and e-government development cooperation in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnamese Minister of Information and Communications Truong Minh Tuan and French Minister of State for State Reform and Simplification Jean-Vicent Placé talked about cooperation in IT and e-government development in Hanoi on February 24.The working session was to realise cooperation commitments in the countries’ letter of intent on e-government building that was signed in Paris on October 30, 2016.Highlighting the growing Vietnam-France relations in all spheres, especially since a strategic partnership was set up in 2013, Tuan said IT and communications cooperation have helped to intensify these ties and also greatly contributed to each country’s development.Vietnam is actively building an e-government with a view to improving labour productivity and transparency, thereby helping to modernise the State’s administrative apparatus, he noted.The minister asked France to assist Vietnam to complete technical infrastructure for the comprehensive development of an e-government.As Vietnam has not decided on an appropriate e-government model for central and local levels, it hopes that France can share experience in selecting a suitable model and help Vietnam fine-tune the legal environment and train personnel who will run e-government services.Minister Tuan called on France to cooperate in selecting prioritised projects on e-government and information security cooperation, and to share expertise in making policies for managing and implementing e-government projects.He also asked the French Development Agency to provide funding for personnel training projects relating to e-government and information safety in Vietnam.At the session, Jean-Vicent Placé said France will support Vietnam in IT, information safety, IT application in building public administration, and e-government manpower training. That assistance will be provided through cooperation between the two countries’ IT and telecommunication agencies and companies.French businesses will find out cooperation and investment opportunities in many areas in Vietnam, helping the country to build its e-government, he added.-VNA