Vietnam, France exchange judicial experience

A meeting between the Vietnam Supreme People’s Court delegation and Stéphane Verclytte, Secretary General of the France Ministry of Justice (Photo: VNA)

- Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh is making a visit to France between May 15 and 19 to discuss bilateral judicial ties and attend the 20th International Judicial Conference in Paris.While in France, Binh and the Supreme People’s Court delegation visited the French national school for judiciary (ENM) to review cooperation between the court and the ENM in the past five years.They expressed pleasure at the effective collaboration, under which the ENM has trained Vietnamese judges and court personnel and sent experts to Vietnam to share experience.The school also established ties with other Vietnamese agencies including the Ministry of Public Security, the Supreme People’s Procuracy and the Vietnam Bar Federation.At the meeting, ENM Director Olivier Leurent and vice principal of the Vietnam Court Academy Nguyen Minh Su signed a cooperation agreement on judicial training.The delegation had separated meetings with Justice Jean-Paul Jean of the France Court of Cassation, President of the Tribunal de Grande Instance de Paris Jean Michelle Hayat, and Stéphane Verclytte, Secretary General of the France Ministry of Justice.The delegation also visited the French Ministry of Justice’s office of juvenile justice to learn about local practices in protecting children’s rights, and educating and punishing juvenile delinquents.A highlight of the Vietnamese delegates’ activities in France was the 20th International Judicial Conference, which runs in Paris from May 17 to 19 and attracts 100 participants from 33 countries worldwide.Vietnam brought to the biennial event a study on judge training and the development of judicial training facilities in Vietnam.-VNA