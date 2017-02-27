Vietnam, Germany’s Bremen boost economic ties

At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Doan Xuan Hung recently visited the German state of Bremen to promote economic links between the two countries. During the visit, Ambassador Hung met Bremen’s Governor Carsten Sieling and Senator of Economic Affairs of Bremen Martin Gunthner and participated in meetings with businesses in Bremen.At the meetings, local authorities and Bremen firms spoke highly of the potential for economic cooperation between Vietnam and Germany, particularly in trade, high-technology, renewable energy, ports and vocational training.Gunthner said a visit to Vietnam by 30 local firms last November was successful, adding that the locality plans to further develop its economic ties with Vietnam.Bremen plans to open a representative office in Vietnam while the local Chamber of Commerce and Industry will coordinate with the Vietnamese Embassy to organise a conference on economic cooperation with the Southeast Asian country in May 2017.Local authorities and business leaders pledged to send delegations to Vietnam to look for opportunities and beef up trade links.Covering an area of 404 km2 with a population of 644,000 people, Bremen is the smallest of Germany’s 16 states. Consisting of the two cities of Bremen and Bremerhaven, Bremen is home to a large number of companies specialised in high-technology, energy, aviation, automobiles and marine transportation.-VNA