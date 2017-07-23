Vietnam grabs 4 golds, 1 silver at Int’l Physics Olympiad

Members of the Vietnamese team at the 48th International Physics Olympiad (Photo: Ministry of Education and Training)

– Vietnamese students brought home four gold and one silver medals won at the 48th International Physics Olympiad in Indonesia from July 16-24, the Ministry of Education and Training said on July 23.Overall, the Vietnamese team came fifth, after China, the Republic of Korea, Russia and Singapore, the best result so far.The gold medals went to 12th graders Dinh Anh Dung from Hanoi – Amsterdam High School for the Gifted, Ta Ba Dung from Natural Science Gifted High School, the National University-Hanoi, Nguyen The Quynh from Vo Nguyen Giap Gifted High School in central Quang Binh province and Tran Huu Binh Minh from Phan Boi Chau Gifted High School in central Nghe An province.Another 12th grader from Phan Boi Chau Gifted High School, Phan Tuan Linh, won the silver.This year’s competition was attended by 424 students from 86 countries and territories worldwide.-VNA