Vietnam grabs bronzes at Asian wrestling championships

The Vietnamese female wrestling team at the championship (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

New Delhi (VNA) – Dao Thi Huong won a bronze medal at the 2017 Asia Wrestling Championships which took place from May 10-14 in New Delhi, India.



The Vietnamese wrestler defeated her Uzbekistani rival 7-0 in the final of the women's 58kg freestyle category.



Previously, on May 12, four other female Vietnamese athletes failed to win any medal in the women’s 48 kg, 53kg, 55kg and 60 kg categories.



This year’s event saw competition of athletes from Asian countries and territories, including the Republic of Korea, Japan, China, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, India, among others.



According to Nguyen The Long, head of the wrestling department of the Vietnam Sports Administration, the event is a preparation for the 2018 Asian Games, which will be held in Indonesia.- VNA



