A rural road is under construction (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – An additional 325 communes were recognised as new style rural areas in January - April, 2017, a rise of 3.6 percent compared to end of 2016, announced the Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Development (MARD).

The country has a total of 2,656 new style rural communes, 29.7 percent of the total.

The MARD devised a plan to develop 15,000 efficient agricultural cooperatives by 2020 and worked with localities to implement the cooperative renovation campaign.

In mid-April, the ministry issued criteria and classification of agricultural cooperatives. It has been working on policies to link agricultural production with consumption.

The national programme on building new-style rural areas, initiated by the Government in 2010, includes 19 criteria on socio-economic development, politics and defence, aiming to improve rural areas.

The criteria cover infrastructure development, production capacity improvement, environmental protection and cultural value promotion.-VNA