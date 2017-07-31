Vietnamese enterprises usually have their credit rated by global credit rating agencies such as Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s Investors Service (Photo: VNA)

– The Sai Gon Phat Thinh Rating Joint Stock Company has been licensed by the Ministry of Finance to provide credit rating services, the first of its kind in Vietnam.Credit rating is common in many countries around the world, aiming to supply transparent information for investors and businesspeople.It is meant to support the stock and bond markets, improve transparency, promote capital mobilisation via the stock market and protect investors’ rights.Vietnamese enterprises usually have their credit rated by global credit rating agencies such as Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s Investors Service.-VNA