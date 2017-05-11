National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong (R) meets with Vice Chairman of the Lao National Assembly Somphanh Phengkhammy on May 11 (Photo: VNA)

– National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong has asked Laos to support Vietnam in the regulation and use of the Mekong River’s water resources.She made the request at a meeting with Vice Chairman of the Lao National Assembly Somphanh Phengkhammy in Ho Chi Minh City on May 11. The visiting legislator is in Vietnam to attend the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)’s seminar for the Asia-Pacific region on climate change response.Vice Chairwoman Phong considered the Lao officials’ participation as important to the event’s success.Vietnam is suffering severe climate change impacts, and it is ready to learn from other countries’ experience in coping with climate change, she noted.She added that the regulation and use of the Mekong River’s water resources need to be actively discussed by the Mekong River Commission as this river traverses many countries in the region.Regarding bilateral ties, Phong said Vietnam and Laos boast the time-tested friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation. They have also shared much experience at global parliamentary forums as well as during delegation exchanges.For his part, Phengkhammy spoke highly of the IPU seminar’s content, along with Vietnam’s preparations for the event. The agenda covers important issues relevant to the current context, especially in Southeast Asia.He added his country has included climate change-related issues such as natural disaster prevention and control in its socio-economic development plans.Together with Vietnam, Laos is actively preparing for celebrations of 55 years of the two countries’ diplomatic ties and 40 years of the signing of the bilateral Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation. A ceremony to mark those anniversaries will be held in Laos on July 18, he noted.He also expressed his hope that the two parliaments will continue delegation exchanges and provide practical training for officials of Laos.-VNA