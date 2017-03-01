Vietnam, India hold defence policy dialogue

Illustrative image (Source: Internet)

– Vietnam and India held their 10th defence policy dialogue at deputy ministerial level in Hanoi on March 1, focusing on the implementation of the agreement reached between the two countries during the visit to India by Vietnamese Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich last year.The Vietnamese delegation to the dialogue was led by Deputy Defence Minister Nguyen Chi Vinh, while the Indian delegation was headed by Secretary of the Indian Defence Ministry Mohan Kumar.The two sides also reviewed the bilateral defence partnership since the 9th dialogue in 2015, and mapped out orientations for closer defence cooperation between the two countries in the time ahead.The sides took the occasion to share their viewpoints on the security situation I the region and the world as well as international issues of common concern, aiming to enhance mutual trust and understanding.Earlier the same day, Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich hosted a reception for the visiting Indian delegation.Minister Lich highlighted the importance of Vietnam-India defence cooperation, affirming that it remains as a key pillar in the Strategic Partnership between the two countries.He suggested the two sides strengthen the defence ties in the coming time, through promoting exchanges and experience sharing, and international cooperation in the field.During its stay from February 27 – March 2, the Indian delegation paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, and visited the Air Force Regiment 921 of the Air Defence-Air Force Service's Division 371.-VNA